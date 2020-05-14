2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new recovery reported in Hansford County

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Madison Carson | May 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 5:22 PM

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District is reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases today and one new recovery.

As of May 14, 15 Hansford County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and five recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 2,919 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 24
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 118
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 77
  • Hansford County: 13
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 534
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 22
  • Potter County: 1,462
  • Randall County: 477
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 13
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 804 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 237
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 255
  • Randall County: 136
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 7

There have also been 47 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 4

There are 562 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 541

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 264 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 264

There are 56 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 34
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 14
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

COVID-19 Update 5/14/2020: Positive 15, Recovered 5, Deaths 2, Pending 3, Negative 156, 0 Hansford Manor cases.

Posted by Hansford County Hospital District on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.