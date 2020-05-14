Hereford COVID-19 report for May 14 shows Deaf Smith County coronavirus cases now at 118

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 118 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford posted the daily report, showing 26 new cases in Deaf Smith County.
There have been 22 recoveries in the county.
Today’s report shows two deaths, but the City of Hereford reported three deaths yesterday.
Our numbers have been edited to show two deaths in the county since that is the most updated information from city officials.
There are 2,919 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 118
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 77
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 534
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 804 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 237
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 7
There have also been 47 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 13
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 562 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 541
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 264 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 264
