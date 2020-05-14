Hansford County Hospital District says 2 employees tested positive for COVID-19

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District says two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital district posted the update today, saying “Because Hansford County Hospital District takes its role as an essential medical provider for our close-knit community seriously, we are sharing news about the positive COVID-19 tests for two of our employees.”
Both employees are self isolating at home as required.
The post continues, saying the hospital district has followed all required notification and testing protocols for individuals who had close contact with those employees.
The hospital district says, “We remain confident in personal protection standards for our employees and patients and encourage anyone needing care for any reason to come to our clinic or hospital.”
You can read a full statement from CEO Jonathan Bailey here.
