City of Amarillo to fly flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day on Friday, May 15 by flying U.S. flags at half-staff.
Peace Officers Memorial Day honors those in law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Amarillo will join the rest of the nation by honoring and remembering countless men and women in law enforcement who have lost their lives to protect us,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We also pause to honor the police officers and law enforcement personnel who continue to risk their lives on a daily basis in order to keep their communities safe.”
Peace Officers Memorial Day is part of Police Week.
