City of Amarillo discusses what CARES Act funding will be used for

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The CARES Act passed by the Federal Government included funding for states to allocate towards cities with populations of less than 500,000.
“Along with the CARES Act that was passed earlier this year, there has been some additional funding that has been sent over to the states to help with state and local government," Laura Storrs, finance director for the City of Amarillo said. "We just received word from the State of Texas earlier this week that there is allocation that is now being available for cities with populations less than 500,000.”
Storrs says the City of Amarillo is projected to receive about $11 million, of which, 20 percent is available to the City immediately.
“The total allocation the city is looking at receiving is approximately $11 million," Storrs said. "The great thing with that, is the state has allowed local governments to access the first 20 percent of that funding immediately, as they realize we’ve already been incurring a lot of costs associated with COVID-19. They wanted to get those funds in our hands just as soon as possible.”
In order to continue receiving the rest of the funding, the City of Amarillo must report how the first 20 percent was used and show a need for additional funding, which will be granted on a reimbursement basis.
“What we are required to do is report into the State of Texas what that first 20 percent allocation was used for, and that they were used for appropriate expenditures as outlined in the CARES Act, and that we have incurred, at that point, additional expenditures beyond that first 20 percent allocation," Storrs said.
Storrs says the funding will be used for COVID-19 specific related expenses including funding for testing, public health officials, and helping our homeless population.
“These funds should be able to cover the cost of testing and the cost of public safety and public health employees that are specifically assigned to working response related to the pandemic," Storrs said. "This funding can also be used towards helping the homeless population.”
Quintin Marquez of the Salvation Army says this funding will help their daily operations, as they have had to utilize off-site facilities to help keep at risk residents separated.
“This money is going to help us a great deal feeding residents that are in the shelter and off the shelter on a continuous basis," Marquez said. "Without having funding coming in from events that we usually have, or even our family store, it’s closed right now, so this money is really going to help us on our day to day operations as a shelter.”
