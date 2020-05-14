Carpet Tech, Keller Williams feeding first responders on Red Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two companies are celebrating “Red Day” this Thursday by feeding first responders in the Amarillo area.
Carpet Tech is joining Keller Williams in the event today, but it’s a little different this year due to social distancing.
They are serving hamburgers through a drive thru and will be wearing masks and gloves.
Beginning at 11:00 a.m. today, Carpet Tech will start serving 500 first responders at the Keller Williams parking lot, located at 3955 S. Soncy Rd.
