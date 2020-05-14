Amarillo Shooting Complex reopening this weekend with social distancing rules

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Shooting Complex is reopening this weekend, but there will be new rules to follow.
The hours the complex is open will be the same as before the coronavirus hit Amarillo, but social distancing rules are in place.
The range opens this Saturday, May 16.
Here are the following temporary rules and changes:
- The time is limited to an hour and a half for each shooter.
- Scopes and eye protection aren’t available to rent but eye protection is available to buy.
- No outside targets are allowed, but shooters will be supplied the standard range targets for free.
- Only two shooters are allowed per lane.
- Shooters can’t change lanes for any reason.
- Shooters who wish to move from the rifle range to the pistol range are required to go back through the office for a new lane assignment.
- Observers aren’t allowed at the range.
- Shooters aren’t allowed to re-enter the main building through the back door after leaving the range.
- Customers will exit from the east side of the main building when leaving.
- Anyone needing to use the restroom will follow the exit instructions for the range, re-enter the main building at the front door and follow the signs to the restrooms.
- When shooters checks in, they must immediately leave the building and go to the range.
- The lobby is also closed until further notice and private shooting classes are postponed during this time.
Anyone with questions about the rules are asked to call the range at (806) 359-2086 or to visit the website.
