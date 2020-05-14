Amarillo Police Department SWAT Unit arrests suspect in February shooting

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 11:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT Unit has arrested the suspect in a shooting that happened in February.

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 25 around 5:20 p.m. Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of West I-40 for a shooting.

One man and two women had been shot inside the home, and the suspect had left before officers arrived.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, and one was treated at the home for minor injuries.

Police identified 38-year-old Rojelio Reyes as the suspect in the shooting, and detectives obtained warrants against him for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, May 13, members of the APD SWAT Unit found Reyes at a home near Rule Street and North Nelson Street.

Officers arrested him for his three aggravated assault warrants, a parole violation warrant and a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

