Amarillo Police Department SWAT Unit arrests suspect in February shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT Unit has arrested the suspect in a shooting that happened in February.
The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 25 around 5:20 p.m. Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of West I-40 for a shooting.
One man and two women had been shot inside the home, and the suspect had left before officers arrived.
Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, and one was treated at the home for minor injuries.
Police identified 38-year-old Rojelio Reyes as the suspect in the shooting, and detectives obtained warrants against him for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Wednesday, May 13, members of the APD SWAT Unit found Reyes at a home near Rule Street and North Nelson Street.
Officers arrested him for his three aggravated assault warrants, a parole violation warrant and a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
