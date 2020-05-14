Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 14 shows nearly 2,000 cases, 2 additional deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been two more deaths in Amarillo due to COVID-19.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows a total of 1,939 cases with 1,462 cases in Potter County and 477 cases in Randall County.
There are 74 new cases reported in today’s update.
Today’s report shows two additional deaths in Potter County due to COVID-19.
There have now been 391 recoveries.
There are 3,000 tests pending.
There are 2,881 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 77
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 21
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 764 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 218
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 7
There have also been 48 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 496 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 474
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 247 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 247
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 13
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
