Today’s COVID-19 report card to reflect some Tyson employees who tested positive in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While no new cases were reported during the City of Amarillo news conference, city leaders said today’s numbers will reflect some Tyson employees who have tested for COVID-19.
The number of cases in Amarillo remain the same as Tuesday, meaning there are 1,745 cases in Amarillo, 20 deaths and 337 recoveries.
That makes 1,327 in Potter County, 413 in Randall County and 1,388 active cases.
Director Casie Stoughton of the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health said they are beginning to see test results from Tyson employees.
Stoughton said yesterday’s results showed 155 positive cases and today’s results will show 255 positive test results.
As those tests results continue to come in, the city’s public health staff is making contact with each person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Stoughton said it is important to know that 843 test results have came back negative so far. There were nearly 3,600 employees tested at Tyson, and those results will continue to come in.
No further testing at Tyson is planned as of this time.
The city is also expecting reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the end of this week or early next week.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said Amarillo is also expecting remdesivir today.
Dr. Milton said the city is in contact with hospitals and specialists who take care of COVID-19 patients in order to identify individuals who may benefit from the drug.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Weis at Northwest Texas Healthcare System said the hospital is receiving two cases, which will treat about six to 12 patients.
“No drug is a miracle drug, however, this drug does show some promise,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA Health System.
Dr. Sameh Moawad, Chief of Staff and Active Director at Amarillo VA Health Care System, said the VA will receive remdesivir tomorrow morning.
Dr. Lamanteer said while those in the age range of 30 years old to 50 years old are the highest numbers of groups to be infected, those who are in their 50s, 60s and over 69 are mostly being admitted to BSA.
Because of this, Dr. Lamanteer is advising the public not to become complacent as the city reopens. Gyms and office buildings will be able to reopen on Monday under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
“Don’t get a false sense of security,” Dr. Lamanteer said. “We have to take proper precautions.”
However, this week’s update on case numbers and medical supplies is showing signs of hope.
“You can see that our numbers and our resources that are being utilized in the hospitals has decreased,” Dr. Milton said. "That implies that the social distancing and all the efforts that were made a month ago are starting to really show the benefit. We are making headway there.”
All the the Amarillo hospitals have a sufficient number of PPE supplies and the hospital case numbers have stabilized some.
Northwest Texas Hospital is treating 38 patients in the hospital and has seven PUIs, 17 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.
BSA has 39 positive cases in house with half requiring ICU care and half of those ICU patients requiring ventilators.
The VA has two positive cases in house with one in the ICU and the other on the medical surgical floor.
10 patients are quarantined at home and no staff have the virus.
While the latest hospital numbers do provide a hopeful outlook, Dr. Weis is reminding the public that “we are by no means out of the woods yet.”
Mayor Ginger Nelson is also advising the community to verify information they see on social media or hear through the grapevine.
“Don’t assume the worst and please don’t believe everything that you hear,” Mayor Nelson said. “Verify it before you assume the worst about what’s happening in the city.”
Anyone needing to verify information or ask questions with the city is asked to send and email at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.
Here is some more information city and hospitals released during the Wednesday morning news conference:
- BSA now has more ample test kits, which means there will be more of a rapid turnaround.
- The city’s dashboard will soon be updated to show zip codes.
- Northwest Texas Hospital started elective procedures this week and is currently allocating additional space for patients with the virus.
- The VA plans to reopen elective surgeries.
- The VA said the community living center and nursing home were all tested and those results came back negative.
- The city is still seeking donors for plasma convalescent transfusions
- City Manager Jared Miller said Thursday is the last day of the drive-thru pet pantry.
There are 2,672 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 76
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,327
- Randall County: 413
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 218
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 213
- Randall County: 124
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 10
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 41 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 4
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 52 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 32
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 12
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
