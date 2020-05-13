Texas SNAP recipients able to buy groceries online at Walmart, Amazon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas pilot program for SNAP recipients to buy groceries online at participating retailers starts today.
The pilot program is being launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we respond to this pandemic, the state of Texas is committed to helping SNAP recipients throughout the state access nutritious food for their families,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for launching this new program and for its continued work to help Texans in need while containing the spread of COVID-19.”
To use this program, SNAP recipients will need to visit Walmart and Amazon websites and use their Lone Star Card to purchase groceries online.
“This innovative initiative helps provide healthy food to Texas families who need it the most during this challenging time,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Access and Eligibility Deputy Executive Commissioner, in the news release. “We’re committed to reducing food insecurity for at-risk Texans.”
SNAP funds can only be used for groceries and delivery charges can’t be paid with SNAP benefits.
SNAP users don’t need to make any changes or updates to their accounts for this pilot proram.
All they will need to do is use their PIN to complete transactions.
