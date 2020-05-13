Oklahoma State Department of Health working in Texas County, testing Seaboard Foods employees

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working in Texas County to aid with the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
As of May 12, Texas County has 425 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with four deaths in the county.
OSDH says the department has a presence in the county, and the Texas County Health Department plans to host a mass drive-thru testing later this week.
There will also be plant-wide testing for employees at the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon.
Seaboard Foods has partnered with OSDH to ensure the plant has the access to COVID-19 testing kits for the plant-wide testing.
As of May 9, the Guymon processing plant has 90 employees with active cases of COVID-19, and 116 employees have recovered from the virus.
The facility employs more than 2,700 people.
According to Seaboard Foods, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will be sent home to self-isolate. The company has created a temporary COVID-19 Leave Policy and Support Plan that includes the following:
- Paid leave for up to two weeks of normal wages or 80 hours if paid hourly for employees who:
- Received a medical directive to self-quarantine or isolate because of testing positive for COVID-19.
- Are directed by the government or company officials to quarantine or self-isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines and local health department guidance.
- Are living in the same household with a person who has received a medical directive for COVID-19 related symptoms
- Additional health insurance coverage that provides 100 percent paid coverage for COVID-19 testing and other medically related diagnostic testing if not covered by public health services or the company health insurance plan.
- Prescription coverage flexibility if shortages or issues with access to prescription drugs
