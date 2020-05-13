3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 155 additional positive cases across the state with three of those in Eastern New Mexico counties.
Two new cases in Curry County, and one new case in Roosevelt County have been announced.
As of May 13, 34 Curry County residents, five Quay County residents, 13 Roosevelt County and three Union County residents have tested positive.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 13
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 2,807 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 77
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 21
- Potter County: 1,421
- Randall County: 444
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 726 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 218
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 223
- Randall County: 130
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 7
There have also been 46 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 4
There are 496 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 474
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 247 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 247
