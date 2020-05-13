City of Pampa confirms new COVID-19 case in Gray County

By Madison Carson | May 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 4:49 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 case in Gray County.

As of May 13, 77 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 34 recoveries.

No other details about this patient were released.

There are 2,804 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 92
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 77
  • Hansford County: 13
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 535
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 21
  • Potter County: 1,421
  • Randall County: 444
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 13
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 725 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 21
  • Donley County: 22
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 3
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 218
  • Ochiltree County: 3
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 3
  • Potter County: 223
  • Randall County: 130
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 7

There have also been 46 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 21
  • Randall County: 4

There are 52 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 32
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 12
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 496 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 474

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 247 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 247

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

