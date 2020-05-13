Memphis man sentenced to 55 years for organized criminal activity, assault on peace officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis man was convicted and sentenced Monday to 55 years in the Institutional Division of the TDCJ.
54-year-old Kevin Lawson Blaydes of Memphis, Texas was arrested by Hall County deputies for his offenses on February 18, 2018 and August 11, 2018.
Blaydes was sentenced for the first degree felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity and the second degree offense of assault on a peace officer.
Blaydes was originally placed on community supervision when he pleaded guilty to both offenses on November 20, 2018, where he was placed on seven years of deferred adjudication.
The State filed its motions to adjudicate in each case on August 15, 2019, alleging six violations of community supervision. Blaydes pleaded not guilty.
The State called only one witness, Mark White, the probation officer responsible for Blaydes’ supervision while on probation.
White testified regarding Blaydes’ failure to abide by certain conditions of his probation.
After hearing the evidence in the first case, the judge found Blaydes had violated the terms of his community supervision, convicting him of the first degree felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity, and sentenced him to 40 years.
The process was repeated for the second case, and the judge convicted Blaydes of assault on a peace officer, sentencing him to 15 years. The judge ordered that Blaydes’ sentences run consecutively.
“This defendant’s organized criminal activity consisted of participating in a methamphetamine distribution scheme in Hall and Childress Counties,” said Caudle following the hearing. “Given the length of his sentences, and the fact the 15 years doesn’t even start to run until the 40 year sentence has been completed, I feel confident in saying that we will never again have to deal with Kevin Blaydes’ selling poison in our communities,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle.
In addition to the prison sentences, Blaydes was ordered to pay a total of $7,000 in fines to Hall County, $762 in court costs and $180 in restitution.
