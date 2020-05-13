Memphis man sentenced to 55 years for organized criminal activity, assault on peace officer

“This defendant’s organized criminal activity consisted of participating in a methamphetamine distribution scheme in Hall and Childress Counties,” said Caudle following the hearing. “Given the length of his sentences, and the fact the 15 years doesn’t even start to run until the 40 year sentence has been completed, I feel confident in saying that we will never again have to deal with Kevin Blaydes’ selling poison in our communities,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle.