Free COVID-19 testing available at several Amarillo Walmart locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available at several Walmart locations in Amarillo starting this week.
The testing will begin May 15 and will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The testing is for health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and those with symptoms as established by the CDC.
The locations where testing will be available are:
- 4610 South Coulter Street
- 3700 East I-40
- 5730 West Amarillo Boulevard
If you want to be tested at one of these sites, call 800-635-8611.
