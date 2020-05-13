Free COVID-19 testing available at several Amarillo Walmart locations

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 2:13 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available at several Walmart locations in Amarillo starting this week.

The testing will begin May 15 and will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The testing is for health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and those with symptoms as established by the CDC.

The locations where testing will be available are:

  • 4610 South Coulter Street
  • 3700 East I-40
  • 5730 West Amarillo Boulevard

If you want to be tested at one of these sites, call 800-635-8611.

