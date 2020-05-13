FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather East

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, we could see impactful severe weather across the Eastern Panhandle. Despite starting off with low clouds & fog, we will likely see clearing this afternoon & explosive storm development by late day. As of right now, the exact location of how far East the dryline & where storms will initiate are still somewhat in the air. We will likely start off with a few supercells early but then we will merge into a large line that will quickly move East into Oklahoma. Today looks like a large hail & wind threat but isolated tornadoes will also be possible with supercells. Amarillo as well as much of the Western zones will be warm & dry with Fire Danger mainly NW.