Family Support Services cancels Original Harley Party for this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Service is canceling this year’s Original Harley Party due to the current pandemic.
FSS said while the event is important, the safety of staff, guests, volunteers and vendors is their top priority.
The nonprofit organization hopes to hold it’s second annual OctoberFeSSt, but they are not sure when the city will be open for large public gatherings.
While this year’s Harley Party is canceled, next year’s Harley Party is scheduled for July 31, 2021.
FSS said this has been their most challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and losing their building in a fire.
The nonprofit is asking the public to continue to support them through this time.
