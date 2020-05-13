Doppler Dave Is Monitoring First Alert Conditions for Eastern Locations

It is a warm, dry day with temperatures approaching 90 for Amarillo and the western two thirds of our area behind the dryline boundary today. In the eastern part of our area, however, strong storms are expected ahead of the dryline late today and into the evening with damaging hail, strong winds, and a low risk of a tornado all possible. Storms will move east by 9pm and quiet weather returns tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s to around 90.