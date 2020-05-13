Deaf Smith County reports 92 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 21 recoveries

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - City of Hereford officials confirmed three deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases and three more recoveries in Deaf Smith County.
Within the last few days, city officials said Hereford has seen a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
There are now 92 cases, three deaths and 21 recoveries.
The City of Hereford said the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 website is currently experiencing delays in having the information updated.
There are 2,672 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 76
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,327
- Randall County: 413
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 218
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 213
- Randall County: 124
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 10
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 41 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 4
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 52 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 32
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 12
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
