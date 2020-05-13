Deaf Smith County reports 92 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 21 recoveries

By Vanessa Garcia | May 13, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:55 AM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - City of Hereford officials confirmed three deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases and three more recoveries in Deaf Smith County.

Within the last few days, city officials said Hereford has seen a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

There are now 92 cases, three deaths and 21 recoveries.

The City of Hereford said the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 website is currently experiencing delays in having the information updated.

There are 2,672 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 15
  • Deaf Smith County: 92
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 76
  • Hansford County: 13
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 535
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 19
  • Potter County: 1,327
  • Randall County: 413
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 12
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 21
  • Donley County: 22
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 3
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 218
  • Ochiltree County: 3
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 3
  • Potter County: 213
  • Randall County: 124
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 10
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 5

There have also been 41 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 3
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 4

There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 425

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 216

There are 52 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 32
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 12
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

