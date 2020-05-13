Community health center in portales to receive over $402,000 for COVID-19 relief and testing

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - La Casa De Buena Salúd Inc. of Portales will receive more than $402,000 for COVID-19 relief and testing.
U.s. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Lujan, Deb Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $6,626,899 to 16 New Mexico health centers, Tribal health centers and Urban Indian Organizations.
The funds are to be used to expand COVID-19 testing capacity and to obtain medical supplies such as additional personal protective equipment, train staff, purchase and administer coronavirus tests and other essential lab services.
New Mexico previously received more than $6 million for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Below is a full list of which centers will be receiving funds through the grants:
- Presbyterian Medical Services, Inc. in Santa Fe - $1,342,069
- Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. in Albuquerque - $149,839
- DeBaca Family Practice Clinic in Fort Sumner - $132,874
- First Nations Community Health Source, Inc. in Albuquerque - $444,229
- La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe - $369,154
- First Choice Community Healthcare, Inc. in Albuquerque - $888,154
- St. Luke’s Health Care Clinic, Inc. in Las Cruces - $113,689
- La Clínica De Familia Inc. in Las Cruces - $113,689
- La Clínica Del Pueblo in Tierra Amarrilla - $134,629
- Mora Valley Community Health Services, Inco. in Mora - $127,459
- El Centro Family health in Española - $385,654
- Hidalgo Medical Services in Lordsburg - $343,129
- La Casa De Buena Salúd Inc. in Portales - $402,649
- Pueblo of Jemez in Pueblo of Jemez - $148,969
- Las Clínicas Del Norte, Inc. in El Rito - $206,854
- Ben Archer Health Center, Inc. in Hatch - $843,379
