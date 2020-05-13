Calmer days ahead...

The storms have move into the Oklahoma and north Texas with calmer weather for us for the rest of the night. Southerly winds will be with us bringing the humidity back in which means some of us will see low clouds and patchy fog again for Thursday morning. SW winds and sunshine will let temps climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday afternoon. We will see a brief cool down for Friday with north winds and highs in the upper 70s but the weekend is nice and warm.