APD and Amarillo College Police Academy adjusting to changes brought by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo College currently have police academy’s in progress, and both have had to make major adjustments in order to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
APD’s Sergeant Carla Burr says they’ve chosen to isolate their students in order to ensure the safety of the participants.
“What we’ve done is isolated them and just have a handful, half a dozen instructors that are doing all of the teaching and the PT and everything, and limiting their access to the rest of us who are still meeting with the public. Still going out on calls, still doing our normal everyday police work, and we don’t want to get any of them sick, so that they can complete the academy," Burr said.
She says isolation is necessary, because the risk of one of the participants getting sick could cause them to have to completely restart the program.
“One of our recruits gets sick, and they’re sick more than two or three days, that could potentially mean they would have to stop and start all over again. We don’t want to do that, because especially this far in, they’ve been through most of the academy," Burr said.
Amarillo College’s Police Academy is taking a different approach by continuing to teach through virtual learning until it’s time to do hands on physical training.
“Currently, we have an evening academy going, and during this academy, what we had to do to change is we’re doing online live teaching. We had to get TCOLE permission to do that, but there’s only certain classes we can do that with, and I have actually worked every class up to this week, and after this week, all of our classes start hands on training. All that will have to be at the Amarillo College West Campus Police Academy Building," Jerome Godfrey, coordinator for Amarillo College Police Academy said.
APD and Amarillo College both had academies scheduled for the summer, which is now being postponed until October in response to COVID-19.
“The next academy was originally slated to start around the second to third week, around the second week of September, at this point. To my knowledge, it’s been pushed back to around the first week of October, and as everything with this COVID virus crisis, that’s all subject to change daily," Godfrey said.
Sergeant Burr does say she hopes, from here on out, everything can stay on schedule, as the need for new police officers will go up as some will be retiring and moving on after this year.
