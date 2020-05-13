APD and Amarillo College Police Academy adjusting to changes brought by COVID-19

“Currently, we have an evening academy going, and during this academy, what we had to do to change is we’re doing online live teaching. We had to get TCOLE permission to do that, but there’s only certain classes we can do that with, and I have actually worked every class up to this week, and after this week, all of our classes start hands on training. All that will have to be at the Amarillo College West Campus Police Academy Building," Jerome Godfrey, coordinator for Amarillo College Police Academy said.