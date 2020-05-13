Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 13 shows 125 new cases, 5 new deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been five more deaths due to COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report detailing cases confirmed in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,865 total cases in the area, with 1,421 cases in Potter County and 444 cases in Randall County.
There are now 353 recoveries and 25 deaths.
Today’s report shows 125 new cases.
There are 1,487 active cases.
There are 2,999 tests pending.
In a news conference earlier today, city leaders discussed how today’s report card reflects some test results from employees tested at Tyson.
There are 2,803 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 16
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 76
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 21
- Potter County: 1,421
- Randall County: 444
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 725 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 218
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 223
- Randall County: 130
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 7
There have also been 46 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 4
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 52 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 32
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 12
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
