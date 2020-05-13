Amarillo city leaders discuss asymptomatic spread in meatpacking plants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that JBS Beef now will test employees.
The Director of the Amarillo Public Health Department confirmed today that most of the positives cases coming from the Tyson plant were asymptomatic, and so far have contributed to around 400 of the recent positives in Randall and Potter Counties.
There are nearly 2,000 tests from Tyson still pending. Many are wondering why testing was done at Tyson and not other meatpacking facilities in the area.
A representative from the JBS Beef plant in Cactus told us the report in the Texas Tribune stating JBS rejected state help to test workers is “false and inaccurate.”
“Tyson, they weren’t chosen necessarily. They, in partnership with the Amarillo Public Health Department, agreed to do it, so we offered, and they accepted. So it wasn’t a directive,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health Department.
Since many workers went back to work after receiving their COVID-19 test, those who are negative may still have come in contact with a worker who tested positive.
“No, testing is not planned at the Tyson plant, but our testing is available at the drive through testing site,” said Stoughton.
For the first time in weeks, the patient capacity at our hospitals has seemed to stabilize. Shipments of an antiviral drug will be arriving soon.
“Unbeknownst to me how they decided to distribute this, there are 15 hospitals that are going to receive this in Texas, and Northwest will get two cases today. Two cases amounts to about the treatment for 6 to 12 patients depending upon the dose these patients need. We have also been told that that is all we can anticipate,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
The VA in Amarillo has already tested all employees at the hospital as well as employees and residents at their senior living facilities. All have come back negative with one hospital employee under investigation. They are considering starting elective surgeries soon.
“We might open our outpatient clinic in Lubbock a little bit before Amarillo once we receive guidance from our central office and our leadership. Here in Amarillo, we have a solid plan to reopening the facility, but we will be watching the numbers over the next few weeks, and I am very hopeful that we are going to come over the right side of the curve over the next two or three weeks,” said Dr. Sameh Moawad, acting director of Amarillo VA.
The CDC and USDA are still working on their recommendations from their visits to meatpacking plants in the Panhandle, and those recommendations should be released later this week or early next week.
