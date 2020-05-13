Allstate hosting a virtual donation drive to benefit High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five Amarillo Allstate agency owners are hosting a virtual donation drive benefiting High Plains Food Bank.
Allstate is hosting the fundraiser because many families are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During a time like this, supporting one another and the community is critical," said Rex Young, an Amarillo Allstate agent. "I’m proud to support High Plains Food Bank as their employees and volunteers help local families put food on the table.”
Along with the donations from community members, the food bank will also be awarded an Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant secured by Amarillo-area agency owners and personal financial representatives participating in the drive.
The participating Allstate agency owners include, Jeanie Barnhill, Cody Long, Bill McDonald, Dustin Webb and Rex Young.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so here.
