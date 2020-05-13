All New Mexicans going to work urged to take COVID-19 test

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - All New Mexicans who are going to work are urged to take a COVID-19 test.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham posted on her Facebook page Tuesday, saying New Mexicans who are working are urged to be tested for the coronavirus.
Whether or not you are symptomatic, you are asked to get tested if you are going to work.
Testing by appointment is available at all of the New Mexico Department of Public Health offices. You can view the statewide testing sites here.
In New Mexico, all COVID-19 testing is free for anyone who wants the test.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.