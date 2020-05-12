Wheeler County confirms 5th COVID-19 recovery

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Five people in Wheeler County have now recovered from COVID-19.
The Wheeler County Emergency Management posted the daily update, showing one new recovery in the county.
There are 15 total confirmed cases, with 10 being active cases.
There are still four pending tests.
There are 2,444 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 526
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,179
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 601 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 15
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 201
- Potter County: 175
- Randall County: 109
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 35 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 426 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 405
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 171 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 171
There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 31
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
