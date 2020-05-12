Tracking more storms!

We will have a calm period during the overnight hours as southerly winds bring the humidity back into the area. That means low clouds and some patchy fog will be likely to start out what will be a warm and breezy day. Sunny skies and southwest winds mean temps in the mid to upper 80s for the area with a chance for some severe storms in the eastern panhandle. The dry line will set up along the caprock to the east and this will be the focus for scattered strong and severe storms. These storms will move out of the panhandle by mid evening and the rest of the overnight hours will be relatively calm.