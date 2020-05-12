Texas County at 425 COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveries as of May 12

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County now has 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Texas County Emergency Management posted the daily update, reporting 20 new cases in the county.
The new positive results are for 17 Guymon residents, two Texhoma residents and one Tyrone resident.
A team is testing Seaboard Foods employees at the Guymon location this week. The Texas County Health Department will also host a mass drive-thru testing on May 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
This is in an effort to boost testing in the county over the next two weeks.
216 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Texas County.
There have been four deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 2,444 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 526
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,179
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 601 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 15
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 201
- Potter County: 175
- Randall County: 109
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 37 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 17
- Randall County: 3
There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 31
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
