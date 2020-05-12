Texas Bankers Association donates $26,000 to High Plains Food Bank of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstBank Southwest has joined the Texas Bankers Association in making a donation to the High Plains Food Bank of Amarillo as part of their Texas Banks 4 Food Banks initiative.
The foundation is making a total contribution of $26,000 to the HPFB, recognizing the challenges Texas food banks are experiencing during this time.
“Like many Texans, we have been moved by the significant needs at food banks across the state and inspired by the incredible efforts of the Feeding Texas network to meet those needs,” said Andy Marshall, FBSW president and CEO. “We have been assisting our customers with their financial needs, but it’s very important that we help with their essential needs as well.”
