NewsChannel 10 hosts virtual telethon to benefit Tx Panhandle citizens in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is hosting a virtual telethon on Thursday, May 14 to benefit Texas Panhandle citizens in need during this pandemic.
We have quickly been pushed into unknown territory and we recognize this is a frightening time.
If you’ve wondered how the best way is to help your neighbors get through this, the United Way is the answer because the United Way knows where the greatest needs are right now in our community. Also, volunteers who are knowledgeable about our community help decide how your money can make the greatest impact for the most people.
That’s why we have partnered with the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon to raise money for their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This fund will provide direct aid to those who aren’t able to get their family’s basic needs met – needs like food, shelter and utilities.
If you are ready to help your neighbor in need, call (806) 331-9839. Our team will be answering your phone calls eagerly.
Here’s how the Emergency Relief Fund works: Any nonprofit in the Amarillo and Canyon area can apply with a plan showing how they will use money from the fund to help meet critical needs of people in our community.
All donations to the funds will be granted to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health and financial challenges.
We are asking you, our community, to donate today. We’ve already raised over $250,000 and have been able to release two rounds of funding to local nonprofits that are providing vital help to your friends and neighbors.
But the need is greater than that. Every little bit counts and you can make a difference.
Many of our friends and neighbors are having unexpected interruptions to their work schedules, affecting the stability of their families. Their livelihoods depend on the income they earn, and reduced hours, as well as prolonged closures, will severely diminish their ability to pay rent and buy food.
We recognize that our community is stronger when it is united behind a cause greater than ourselves. It will take all of us to get through this and recover as a community.
Here are some examples of what your donations will help:
- Just $60 to the Catholic Charities can provide a week’s worth of groceries for a family
- Just $11 to Family Support Services can help keep an abused spouse out of a crises situation
- Just $163 to the Amarillo Wesley Community Center provides senior meals and services for a year
- Just $100 to Family Support Services would cover the cost of:
- A day of emergency shelter for a child who has escaped from a deadly situation with nothing but the clothes on their back. This would cover the cost of three meals, clothing, advocate services, counseling services, transportation to school and much more.
- On-site crisis response advocate services for victims of sexual assault at the hospital so that the survivor can begin the road to healing
- A prevention service group for 10 families whose children are at risk of substance abuse, bullying, teen pregnancy and other negative life experiences.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.