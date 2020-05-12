Man in stolen car arrested on 7 charges after police chase in San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
An Amarillo Police Department news release said 34-year-old Daniel Mosher is facing several charges ranging from theft of a firearm to evading arrest.
Yesterday about 3:20 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a man in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alabama Street.
The man told officer that a suspect, later identified as Mosher, stole a gun from him and had left in a white Buick car that was traveling westbound on Southwest 3rd Avenue.
When the officer chased the suspect vehicle into a parking lot in the area of Southwest 6th Avenue and Kentucky Street, Mosher reversed the vehicle in the officer’s direction.
The Buick struck the front of the patrol vehicle and fled the parking lot, continuing the police chase.
Police said Mosher led the chase through the San Jacinto neighborhood and fled on foot in the intersection of Southwest 15th Avenue and Lipscomb Street.
Police detained him shortly after and learned he was in possession of the stolen firearm and several prescription pills that did not belong to him.
Mosher was also found to have a parole warrant for aggravated robbery charge and the Buick was reported stolen on March 27.
Along with the parole warrant, Mosher was booked into the Potter County jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance.
No injuries were reported.
