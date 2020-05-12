Foggy morning, cloudy day

Much of the area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 this morning, as cooler air and moisture from last night’s rain brings our dew points up. Cooler air from the north east will keep some of our temperatures down in the 50′s and 60′s while the southwest portion of the area could enjoy an 80 degree day. For Amarillo, we’re expecting temperatures in the mid-70′s, which could change depending on how much we can break up our cloud cover. There’s a slight chance rain could form in the warmer areas, but chances are low.