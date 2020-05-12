FIRST ALERT: Wednesday storms could bring damaging hail, destructive straight winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet day today, we expect storms to return to parts of the area tomorrow with the possibility of severe weather conditions.
The dryline boundary is expected to be positioned in the eastern Panhandle tomorrow afternoon and will be the location that storms develop late in the day.
At this time, it appears there will be the potential for damaging hail, destructive straight winds, and there is a low risk of an isolated tornado.
The storms will move east into Oklahoma during the evening, but for a few hours late tomorrow afternoon into the early evening, our eastern counties will be at risk for severe weather.
We encourage everyone in the eastern Panhandle to be tuned in and closely monitor weather developments starting in the afternoon.
