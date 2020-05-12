Doppler Dave Expects A Damp & Cool Night Before The Dryline Returns Tomorrow

Saturated conditions early today behind a front led to an overcast and chilly day. Skies have finally begun to clear late today with temperatures rising to near 60. Another damp and cool night is expected with lows near 50 tomorrow morning. We will then track the dryline into the eastern panhandle tomorrow. Most locations will be sunny, breezy, and warm behind the boundary with highs in the upper 80s. In eastern counties, however, a severe storms or two may be possible by late tomorrow afternoon.