City of Pampa confirms another TDCJ offender tests positive for COVID-19

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed today an additional TDCJ offender tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the City, the case is considered to be transmitted through community spread, because it was transmitted within the prison system.
As of May 12, Gray County has had 76 total positive COVID-19 cases with 34 recoveries.
There are 2,630 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 76
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 526
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,327
- Randall County: 413
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 685 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 18
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 3
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 201
- Ochiltree County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 3
- Potter County: 213
- Randall County: 124
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 10
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 38 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 4
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 31
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
