Amarillo City Council votes to issue $16 million in debt for Thompson Park Pool replacement, public safety projects

Amarillo City Council votes to issue $16 million in debt for Thompson Park Pool replacement, public safety projects
By Kevin Welch | May 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:11 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s leaders voted today to issue a total of $16 million in debt for two initiatives.

Half the money will go to an aquatic center in Thompson Park to replace the aging and damaged pool there now.

The other $8 million will go for public safety projects as approved by voters in 2016.

The city’s bond consultant Steven Adams with Specialized Public Finance said paying off each $8 million bond issue will add about $3.00 to the tax bill for a home with a taxable property value of $100,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.