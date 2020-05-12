Amarillo City Council votes to issue $16 million in debt for Thompson Park Pool replacement, public safety projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s leaders voted today to issue a total of $16 million in debt for two initiatives.
Half the money will go to an aquatic center in Thompson Park to replace the aging and damaged pool there now.
The other $8 million will go for public safety projects as approved by voters in 2016.
The city’s bond consultant Steven Adams with Specialized Public Finance said paying off each $8 million bond issue will add about $3.00 to the tax bill for a home with a taxable property value of $100,000.
