Amarillo area schools preparing for fall classes, bringing COVID-19 teaching tactics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Superintendent of Bushland ISD says although it took a lot of adapting, as the school year wraps up, learning from home has been successful for their students.
“It’s a very unfortunate situation that we’re going through," said Bushland ISD Superintendent Chris Wiggington. "I think with Bushland ISD, we did the best that we could do, and again, I think our parents, our kids, our administrators, our teachers did a phenomenal job of doing online learning. I know it was difficult for parents as they have jobs and everything else, but I think that overall Bushland ISD did a great job.”
Canyon ISD Assistant Superintendent Cameron Rosser says they’ve also seen success from online learning, and they are planning to apply some of the engagement tactics they practiced in virtual learning to the new school year when students are allowed to return.
“We really have asked our teachers to give our students choice, give our students voice and options on their learning and allow our students to explore areas of science and math and reading and writing that they want to. That’s really helped the engagement side of it, and those are things that we really want to continue to move forward even after school at home and the school year ends," Rosser said.
We spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott about his plans for the reopening of schools, and he says the state is consider an early reopen to help offset the spread of COVID-19.
“Because of the uncertainty about what the level of spread of COVID-19 will be, whether or not there will be a spike, one thing being contemplated is starting school earlier. Plugging in more of what they label snow days which will be time off days, because of the need to close schools for a week or two because of a potential spike of COVID-19," Governor Abbott said.
After speaking with both River Road ISD and Bushland ISD, both superintendents say they are awaiting for further instruction from the state, and should Governor Abbott allow schools to reopen in the fall, they are planning to bring staff and students back in August.
“We’re going to do what the state tells us to do," Wiggington said. "We’re going to follow the guidelines, and we’re going to open whenever they allow us to open. We’re looking at different calendars right now, so we’re in the process of doing that, but we’re going to follow our guidelines.”
Other school districts have yet to make any decisions about schools reopening, but as soon as new decisions are made, they plan to update parents and students immediately following.
