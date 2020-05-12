Amarillo area COVID-19 cases reach 1,745, 337 recoveries as of May 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,745 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases confirmed in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,327 cases in Potter County and 413 cases in Randall County.
There are five cases that have not been assigned to a county at this time. That brings the total to 1,745 cases.
There have now been 337 recoveries, and there have been 20 deaths.
There are 187 new cases in today’s report.
There are 4,073 tests pending.
The City of Amarillo says the increase of confirmed cases is expected after the Texas National Guard administered more than 3,000 tests in Amarillo from May 6-10.
There are 2,626 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 526
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,327
- Randall County: 413
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 654 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 15
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 201
- Potter County: 213
- Randall County: 124
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 5
There have also been 37 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 4
There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 425
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 216
There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 31
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
