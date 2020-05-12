Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Dallam County

By Madison Carson | May 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:36 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case in Dallam County today.

As of May 12, 16 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with five recoveries.

No other details about this patient were released.

There are 2,630 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 15
  • Deaf Smith County: 59
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 76
  • Hansford County: 13
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 526
  • Motley County: 1 
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 19
  • Potter County: 1,327
  • Randall County: 413
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 12
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 685 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2 
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1 
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 18
  • Donley County: 22
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 3
  • Hemphill County: 1 
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Motley County: 1 
  • Moore County: 201
  • Ochiltree County: 3
  • Oldham County: 2 
  • Parmer County: 3 
  • Potter County: 213
  • Randall County: 124
  • Roberts County: 2 
  • Sherman County: 10
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 5

There have also been 38 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1 
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 4

There are 446 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 425

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 216 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 216

There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 31
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

