Texas Department of State Health Services reports 59 COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 2:32 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

That’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The state is also reporting 15 recoveries in the county.

There are 2,417 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 59
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 75
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 527
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 19
  • Potter County and Randall County: 1,533
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 22
  • Swisher County: 12
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 550 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 15
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County and Randall County: 284
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 7
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 29
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 425 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 404

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 117

