Shower Chances Today!

Early morning showers will continue to die off as the sun comes up, but not before giving a fair amount of rain to the western portions of the area, as Quay county in New Mexico has seen an inch of rain already. The morning will stay cloudy, with rain chances returning by the mid afternoon, and lasting until the evening hours, with a few showers possibly sticking around until Tuesday morning. Our Monday will be a cooler one with a high of only about 68 degrees, with winds staying out of the south to south east, which is pumping in the much needed moisture to help kick start those storms. Get out and enjoy the rain if you can!