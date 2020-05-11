Officials report 15 COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are reporting 15 COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County.
On Monday at noon, Wheeler County Emergency Management said there is one new case.
This makes 11 active cases and four recoveries in the county.
Of the active cases, nine people are isolated at their home and two are in a medical facility.
There are 2,404 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 527
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County and Randall County: 1,533
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 546 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 284
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 29
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 425 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 404
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
