New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Dallam County.
As of May 11, 15 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with five recoveries.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 2,444 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 15
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 527
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,179
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 550 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 15
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 175
- Randall County: 109
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 34 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County: 17
- Randall County: 3
There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 29
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 426 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 405
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 171 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 171
