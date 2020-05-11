1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County

By Madison Carson | May 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 7:13 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Gray County this evening.

As of May 11, 75 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 34 recoveries.

According to the City of Pampa, this new case is community spread and the patient is quarantined in their home.

There are 2,443 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Dallam County: 15
  • Deaf Smith County: 59
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 75
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 526
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 19
  • Potter County: 1,179
  • Randall County: 379
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 22
  • Swisher County: 12
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 598 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 15
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 201
  • Potter County: 175
  • Randall County: 109
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 34 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 426 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 405

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 171 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 171

There are 49 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 31
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

