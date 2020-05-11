More than 1,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Potter and Randall counties as of May 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,559 cases in the Amarillo area, with 1,179 cases in Potter County and 379 cases in Randall County. There is one case which has not been assigned to a county at this time.
There is a total of 284 recoveries in the Amarillo area, with 175 recoveries in Potter County and 109 in Randall County.
The report shows 76 new cases.
There are 630 tests pending.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed new cases and new recoveries.
There are 2,442 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 59
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 527
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County: 1,179
- Randall County: 379
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 550 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 15
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 175
- Randall County: 109
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 29
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 425 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 404
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
