Lawsuit claims AISD’s bidding policy will cost taxpayers millions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo locals filed a lawsuit against the Amarillo Independent School District today claiming the district’s bidding policy will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Alex Fairly and Jerry Hodge filed the suit in state district court, saying AISD didn’t properly consider all input as it took bids for health insurance and pharmacy services.
The suit says that will cost taxpayers and district employees millions of dollars.
The contracts went to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Express Scripts.
Both men issued statements saying they aren’t asking for any money.
Fairly is head of the Amarillo-based Fairly Group, which provides risk management advice nationally.
Hodge founded Maxor Pharmacy, which provides pharmacy services nationally from its Amarillo headquarters. He stepped down as CEO several years ago.
