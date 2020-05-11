Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting of 2 dogs in Fritch over the weekend

Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting of 2 dogs in Fritch over the weekend
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two dogs were shot in Fritch over the weekend. (Source: Borger Animal Shelter Advocate Page)
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 11:55 AM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two dogs were shot in Fritch over the weekend.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office was called to 136 Ranch Road in Fritch where a dog had been found with gunshot wounds.

The people who found the dog took him to the vet, and x-rays confirmed the dog, named Cooper, had been shot in the left leg and abdomen.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office located the dog’s owners. After investigating, officials learned someone had tried to get into a backyard by opening the gate, and Cooper and another dog began barking. The person left the gate open and left.

The two dogs got out of the yard and were shot at.

*UPDATE: The owner has been located. Thank you all for your help. We are looking for the owner of this dog. Found on...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 9, 2020

The owners of the dogs are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Borger Animal Shelter Advocate Page began asking for donations to help with Cooper’s medical expenses.

After one veterinarian told the owners to put Cooper down, another decided to do surgery.

The bills for Cooper’s surgery are over $2,000. If you want to donate to help Cooper, you can call the Borger Animal Shelter Advocate Page at (806) 273-0973.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office says there is now a reward offered for information leading to the person or persons who shot the dogs.

If you have any information, call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 274-6343.

An update on the dog we shared yesterday. There is now a reward being offered for information that leads to the person/people who did this. Please contact our office if you have information.

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.