Hospitals in Amarillo remained stable over the weekend, new medication on the way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Environmental Health Department along with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office have been responding to calls about businesses not following the governor’s guidelines.
“We’ve still gotten a lot of calls, or a number of calls over the weekend about businesses not complying with the governor’s order. We have been responding to these calls through our Environmental Health Department and Fire Marshal’s office to help work with these businesses, to find the best way to be in compliance. They have all been very responsive to that outreach,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.
The way they respond to these calls is by visiting the establishment and speaking with the manager about making changes.
“I am not aware that we have had any repeat violations, but at some point there would be citations. We have not had any of those yet,” said Miller.
In a news conference earlier today, city leaders gave an update on the federal and state strike force teams in Amarillo.
Amarillo city officials are still waiting for a list of recommendations from the CDC and USDA about meatpacking plants in the Panhandle.
“I have not heard that they are going to be testing anymore large groups,” said Director of Amarillo Public Health Department Casie Stoughton.
“So it’s possible that their deployment will end, you know just as long as it takes them to wrap up the final what they are working on at Tyson, which would be, I would think, in the next day or two,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Amarillo Heath Authority Dr. Scott Milton talked about a new antiviral drug coming to the Amarillo Hospitals to help COVID-19 patients.
“It would be best to try to catch people in a window that would be at increase risk of having complications and maybe they haven’t gotten quite as sick and then maybe we cant blunt that. I mean maybe we can try to use this on individuals before they develop respiratory failure,” said Dr. Milton.
With COVID-19 positives growing in our area, Dr. Milton gave an update on our hospitals.
“I don’t have the specific numbers for the day, but over the weekend I can say that our capacity has been stable and adequate, and the impact from COVID on our hospitals is manageable,” said Dr. Milton.
Today we found out 10 nursing homes in Potter and Randall counties have been effected by COVID-19, and 14 residents have tested positive.
